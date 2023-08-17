Insider Selling: Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) CTO Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) CTO Souvik Das sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total transaction of $340,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 3,279 shares in the company, valued at $55,775.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of CWAN stock traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 429,059 shares, compared to its average volume of 589,751. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.02 and a 52-week high of $20.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -154.82 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 6.29 and a current ratio of 6.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $16.39.

Get Clearwater Analytics alerts:

Institutional Trading of Clearwater Analytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CWAN. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113,067 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 19,530 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% during the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,272,000 after buying an additional 2,581,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. 45.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CWAN. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Clearwater Analytics from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.05.

Get Our Latest Report on CWAN

About Clearwater Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clearwater Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clearwater Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.