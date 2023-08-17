Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total value of C$73,037.50.

Colliers International Group Price Performance

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

About Colliers International Group

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

