Insider Selling: Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIG) Senior Officer Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 17th, 2023

Colliers International Group Inc (TSE:CIGGet Free Report) (NASDAQ:CIGI) Senior Officer Rebecca Finley sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$146.08, for a total value of C$73,037.50.

Colliers International Group Inc has a 1-year low of C$1.89 and a 1-year high of C$47.85.

Colliers International Group Inc is engaged in the provision of commercial real estate services. The Company offers services, including outsourcing and advisory services, lease brokerage and sales brokerage. Its segments include Americas; Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA); Asia Pacific, and Corporate.

