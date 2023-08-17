Insider Selling: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR) Director Sells 50,000 Shares of Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) Director Andrew Y. Ng sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.58, for a total transaction of $779,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,271,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $113,291,278.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:COUR remained flat at $15.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 1,333,908 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,067,115. Coursera, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $16.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76.

Coursera (NYSE:COUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.06. Coursera had a negative net margin of 26.19% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. The business had revenue of $153.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.71 million. As a group, analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Coursera in the second quarter worth $31,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Coursera by 187.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,543 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coursera by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 2,750 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Coursera by 108.2% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on COUR. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Coursera from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Coursera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Coursera from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.78.

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, organizations, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, physical science and engineering, language learning, information technology, health, social sciences, math and logic, project management, and arts and humanities; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

