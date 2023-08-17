Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) COO Sells 15,572 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) COO Adam Blitzer sold 15,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total transaction of $1,389,489.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 204,444 shares in the company, valued at $18,242,538.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Adam Blitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 2nd, Adam Blitzer sold 8,428 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.33, for a total transaction of $845,581.24.

Datadog Stock Up 2.3 %

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $90.60 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a one year low of $61.34 and a one year high of $118.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.53. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $509.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.55 million. Datadog had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a negative return on equity of 4.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 511,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,579,000 after buying an additional 90,619 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 329.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 108,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,919,000 after buying an additional 6,203 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter valued at $2,761,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 29.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares in the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DDOG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $130.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Datadog from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on shares of Datadog from $127.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.37.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

