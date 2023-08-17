Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Sells C$184,620.94 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94.
Finning International Trading Down 0.7 %
Finning International stock opened at C$42.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.
Finning International Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.
About Finning International
Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.
