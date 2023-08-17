Insider Selling: Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT) Director Sells C$184,620.94 in Stock

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Free Report) Director Christopher William Patterson sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.82, for a total value of C$184,620.94.

Finning International stock opened at C$42.58 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.45. Finning International Inc. has a 12 month low of C$23.46 and a 12 month high of C$46.30. The stock has a market cap of C$6.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. Finning International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.17%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Finning International from C$46.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$46.50.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, engines, and related products in Canada, Chile, Bolivia, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, draglines, electric rope shovels, excavators, hydraulic mining shovels, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skid steer and compact track loaders, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers.

