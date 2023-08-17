Insider Selling: Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC) CEO Sells $330,025.74 in Stock

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULCC – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Biffle sold 44,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $330,025.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 756,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,617,964.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Barry Biffle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 7th, Barry Biffle sold 223,647 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total value of $1,775,757.18.

On Friday, August 4th, Barry Biffle sold 250,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total value of $2,020,000.00.

On Thursday, June 8th, Barry Biffle sold 100,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.22, for a total value of $922,000.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Barry Biffle sold 50,000 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $467,500.00.

On Tuesday, May 30th, Barry Biffle sold 90,600 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.19, for a total value of $742,014.00.

On Friday, May 26th, Barry Biffle sold 178,990 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.27, for a total value of $1,480,247.30.

On Wednesday, May 24th, Barry Biffle sold 23,800 shares of Frontier Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.81, for a total value of $185,878.00.

Frontier Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ ULCC opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.01 and a twelve month high of $14.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.64.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Group

Frontier Group ( NASDAQ:ULCC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $967.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.73 million. Frontier Group had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Frontier Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ULCC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Frontier Group by 1,838.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 9,687 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 102,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 58.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 8,632 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 21.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 6,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Frontier Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,367,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,828,000 after acquiring an additional 120,090 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on ULCC shares. 500.com reiterated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Frontier Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $13.00 to $12.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Frontier Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Frontier Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.09.

About Frontier Group

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc, a low-fare airline company, provides air transportation for passengers in United States and international destinations in the Americas. It offers its services through direct distribution channels, including its website, mobile app, and call center. Frontier Group Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

