Insider Selling: Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) Insider Sells 4,500 Shares of Stock

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) insider Phillip D. Carrai sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total transaction of $71,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 199,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,164,640.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Performance

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 903,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,555. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -76.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.76. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $17.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.54 and a 200 day moving average of $13.46.

Get Kratos Defense & Security Solutions alerts:

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $256.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 2,500.0% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 43.0% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 92.6% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 36.9% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 83.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a technology company that addresses the defense, National Security, and commercial markets. The company develops and fields transformative, affordable systems, products, and solutions. It operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.