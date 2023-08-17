Insider Selling: Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH) EVP Sells 5,689 Shares of Stock

Legacy Housing Co. (NASDAQ:LEGH – Get Free Report) EVP Kenneth E. Shipley sold 5,689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.62, for a total value of $122,996.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,960,539 shares in the company, valued at $64,006,853.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Legacy Housing Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of LEGH stock opened at $21.02 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.63. Legacy Housing Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.92 and a fifty-two week high of $25.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.68 million, a P/E ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Get Legacy Housing alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEGH. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Legacy Housing by 28.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after buying an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 132,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after purchasing an additional 31,109 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 460,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after purchasing an additional 39,993 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 44.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 10,713 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Legacy Housing by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 142,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after purchasing an additional 4,413 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

About Legacy Housing

Legacy Housing Corporation builds, sells, and finances manufactured homes and tiny houses primarily in the southern United States. The company manufactures and provides for the transport of mobile homes; and provides wholesale financing to dealers and mobile home parks, as well as retail financing to consumers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Legacy Housing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legacy Housing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.