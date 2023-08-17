Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $141,790.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40.

NTRA stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.97) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.09) by $0.12. Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.47% and a negative net margin of 54.97%. The firm had revenue of $261.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.50) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Natera, Inc. will post -4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natera by 111.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.

