Insider Selling: Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) CEO Sells $141,790.00 in Stock

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Free Report) CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $141,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 214,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,824,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Steven Leonard Chapman also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 24th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,578 shares of Natera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.83, for a total transaction of $123,305.74.
- On Wednesday, June 28th, Steven Leonard Chapman sold 2,605 shares of Natera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $132,542.40.
Natera Trading Down 2.8 %
NTRA stock opened at $53.31 on Thursday. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $59.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.59. The company has a current ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have issued reports on NTRA. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Natera in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Natera from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Natera from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 21st. UBS Group began coverage on Natera in a report on Friday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Natera in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.22.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natera
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Natera by 3.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 277,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $13,502,000 after buying an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Natera by 55.5% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,072,466 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $149,506,000 after buying an additional 1,096,964 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Natera by 111.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 69,238 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 36,448 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $457,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in shares of Natera during the second quarter valued at about $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.
About Natera
Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. Its products include Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus, as well as in twin pregnancies; Horizon carrier screening test for individuals and couples determine if they are carriers of genetic variations that cause certain genetic conditions; Vistara single-gene NIPT screens for 25 single-gene disorders that cause severe skeletal, cardiac, and neurological conditions; Spectrum, preimplantation genetic tests for couples undergoing IVF; Anora that analyzes miscarriage tissue from women; Empower, a hereditary cancer screening test; and non-invasive prenatal paternity product, which allows a couple to establish paternity without waiting for the child to be born.
