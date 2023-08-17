Insider Selling: Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) CAO Sells 200 Shares of Stock

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) CAO Domenic Lococo sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $12,052.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $115,036.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ PRGS traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $58.51. 139,800 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,135. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.46. Progress Software Co. has a 1 year low of $40.33 and a 1 year high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a return on equity of 40.44% and a net margin of 12.49%. The business had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.04%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the first quarter worth about $45,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 46.7% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,165 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Progress Software in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on Progress Software from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.80.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

