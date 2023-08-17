Insider Selling: Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN) Insider Sells 2,202 Shares of Stock

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RYAN – Get Free Report) insider Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 2,202 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $99,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,088,990. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 16th, Lisa Jo Paschal-Alcorn sold 42,762 shares of Ryan Specialty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $1,924,717.62.

Ryan Specialty Stock Performance

RYAN opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.75 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.10 and a 200 day moving average of $42.23. Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.13 and a fifty-two week high of $46.38.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ryan Specialty ( NYSE:RYAN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $585.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.80 million. Ryan Specialty had a return on equity of 39.86% and a net margin of 10.34%. The business’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RYAN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Ryan Specialty from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ryan Specialty from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ryan Specialty from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryan Specialty has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.29.

Institutional Trading of Ryan Specialty

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RYAN. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Ryan Specialty by 524.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI purchased a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ryan Specialty during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Ryan Specialty by 2,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Finally, BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Ryan Specialty during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. 30.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ryan Specialty Company Profile

Ryan Specialty Holdings, Inc operates as a service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents, and carriers. It offers distribution, underwriting, product development, administration, and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and a managing underwriter.

Featured Stories

