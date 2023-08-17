Insider Selling: ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Director Sells 1,300 Shares of Stock

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) Director Anita M. Sands sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.00, for a total value of $721,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,626,255. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

ServiceNow Stock Performance

Shares of NOW traded down $5.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $543.64. The stock had a trading volume of 988,946 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,538,459. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $337.00 and a 12 month high of $614.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.76 billion, a PE ratio of 79.16, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $562.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $498.71.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 11.07%. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $586.00 to $665.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on ServiceNow in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $550.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $600.00 to $640.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $591.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ServiceNow

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in ServiceNow by 96,156.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 23,469,361 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,189,077,000 after acquiring an additional 23,444,979 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in ServiceNow in the 4th quarter worth approximately $872,202,000. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ServiceNow in the 2nd quarter worth $1,127,232,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 63,533.9% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 1,536,122 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $713,867,000 after buying an additional 1,533,708 shares during the period. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 69,897.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 856,069 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $332,386,000 after buying an additional 854,846 shares during the period. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

