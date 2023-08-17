Insider Selling: SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES) CTO Sells 137,735 Shares of Stock

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) CTO Yongkyu Son sold 137,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.13, for a total transaction of $293,375.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 583,862 shares in the company, valued at $1,243,626.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

SES AI Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE SES traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.14. The company had a trading volume of 495,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 816,682. SES AI Co. has a 1-year low of $1.33 and a 1-year high of $6.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $749.02 million, a P/E ratio of -10.60 and a beta of 2.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.51 and a 200 day moving average of $2.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SES AI

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in SES AI during the second quarter worth $25,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in SES AI during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in SES AI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SES AI during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SES AI during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Wolfe Research cut SES AI from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

About SES AI

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

