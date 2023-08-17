Insider Selling: TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) CFO Sells 1,082 Shares of Stock

TD SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) CFO Marshall Witt sold 1,082 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.09, for a total value of $106,133.38. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,992,094.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Marshall Witt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 17th, Marshall Witt sold 602 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.18, for a total transaction of $58,502.36.

On Thursday, June 15th, Marshall Witt sold 603 shares of TD SYNNEX stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $57,321.18.

TD SYNNEX stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $97.71. 302,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 431,379. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.81. TD SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $78.86 and a twelve month high of $111.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $14.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.42 billion. TD SYNNEX had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 1.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that TD SYNNEX Co. will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 13th. TD SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 19.94%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,622,519,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 34,368.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 705,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,357,000 after acquiring an additional 703,875 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TD SYNNEX by 330.6% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 679,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,738,000 after purchasing an additional 522,055 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TD SYNNEX in the 4th quarter valued at $34,999,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in TD SYNNEX by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,322,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $611,978,000 after purchasing an additional 288,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.54% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on SNX shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $103.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of TD SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America dropped their price target on TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on TD SYNNEX from $98.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.27.

TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components.

