Insider Selling: Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG) Director Sells $262,650.00 in Stock

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. (NYSE:MODG – Get Free Report) Director Erik J. Anderson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $262,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 847,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,847,762.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE MODG opened at $16.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.17, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.26 and its 200 day moving average is $20.71. Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $25.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Topgolf Callaway Brands

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MODG. Profit Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,170,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter worth $48,831,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,286,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Topgolf Callaway Brands in the 1st quarter worth $1,393,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $33.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Topgolf Callaway Brands from $29.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on shares of Topgolf Callaway Brands from $37.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Topgolf Callaway Brands Company Profile

Topgolf Callaway Brands Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells golf equipment, golf and lifestyle apparel, and other accessories in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Internationally. It operates through three segments: Topgolf; Golf Equipment; and Active Lifestyle. The Topgolf segment operates Topgolf venues equipped with technology-enabled hitting bays, bars, dining areas, and event spaces, as well as Toptracer ball-flight tracking technology; and World Golf Tour digital golf game.

