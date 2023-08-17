Insider Selling: U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Director Sells $109,950.00 in Stock

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) Director Edward L. Kuntz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $109,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,020,336. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:USPH opened at $101.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a PEG ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 2.82. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a one year low of $73.30 and a one year high of $124.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.83.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 5.25%. The business had revenue of $151.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.06 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.12%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 122,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,887,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,507,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 82.1% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 3,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on USPH. Bank of America began coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Friday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on U.S. Physical Therapy from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on U.S. Physical Therapy in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

