Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Declares $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th.

Insteel Industries has a payout ratio of 3.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Shares of NASDAQ IIIN traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,111. The stock has a market capitalization of $599.70 million, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.83. Insteel Industries has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $33.61.

Insteel Industries ( NASDAQ:IIIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $165.71 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 7.30% and a return on equity of 13.00%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Insteel Industries in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In other Insteel Industries news, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $155,878.08. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,535 shares in the company, valued at $525,151.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Richard Wagner sold 2,628 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $82,808.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,598 shares in the company, valued at $1,373,772.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James F. Petelle sold 4,908 shares of Insteel Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total transaction of $155,878.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,151.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 9.2% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 63.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,832 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $72,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 32.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after buying an additional 19,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the second quarter worth about $248,000. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

