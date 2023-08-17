Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) Sets New 1-Year Low at $208.51

Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $208.51 and last traded at $208.77, with a volume of 81178 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $210.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Insulet from $365.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Insulet from $328.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Insulet in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Insulet from $350.00 to $299.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Insulet from $329.00 to $257.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.57.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 236.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $274.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $293.34.

In related news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,076,702.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Dan Manea sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total value of $50,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,311,380. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.94, for a total value of $392,720.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,076,702.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,063 shares of company stock valued at $4,658,561 over the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Insulet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Insulet by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 746 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH grew its position in Insulet by 2.2% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Insulet by 1.4% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,968 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Insulet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as its wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

