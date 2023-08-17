inSure DeFi Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $90,827.78 (SURE)

inSure DeFi (SURE) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. One inSure DeFi token can now be purchased for $0.0031 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. inSure DeFi has a market capitalization of $82.99 million and approximately $90,827.78 worth of inSure DeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, inSure DeFi has traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.16 or 0.00018076 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00018684 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000071 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00014095 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28,523.56 or 0.99999755 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000684 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0207 or 0.00000073 BTC.

About inSure DeFi

inSure DeFi (SURE) is a token. It was first traded on July 1st, 2019. inSure DeFi’s total supply is 88,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,790,063,175 tokens. inSure DeFi’s official message board is insureteam.medium.com. The Reddit community for inSure DeFi is https://reddit.com/r/insuredefi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. inSure DeFi’s official website is insuretoken.net. inSure DeFi’s official Twitter account is @insuretoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling inSure DeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “inSure DeFi (SURE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. inSure DeFi has a current supply of 88,000,000,000 with 26,790,063,174.642704 in circulation. The last known price of inSure DeFi is 0.00311708 USD and is up 3.17 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 37 active market(s) with $94,196.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://insuretoken.net/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as inSure DeFi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire inSure DeFi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase inSure DeFi using one of the exchanges listed above.

