Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Northwest Bancshares Inc.

Northwest Bancshares Inc. lowered its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Northwest Bancshares Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,809,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of Intel by 7.1% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,256,447 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $73,718,000 after acquiring an additional 148,612 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $378,000. Walker Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the first quarter worth approximately $1,051,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Intel by 76.3% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,956,422 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $96,586,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, for a total transaction of $133,325.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $29.50 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 18th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. 22nd Century Group reissued a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.55.

Intel Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:INTC opened at $33.70 on Thursday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $24.59 and a 12 month high of $37.19. The firm has a market cap of $141.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -152.40 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day moving average is $31.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is -227.26%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

Featured Stories

