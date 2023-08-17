International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $17.32

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $17.32 and last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 7925 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.59.

IMXI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of International Money Express in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities lowered their price objective on shares of International Money Express from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities downgraded shares of International Money Express from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $619.50 million, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 0.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norwood Investment Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express during the 4th quarter valued at $2,870,000. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 4th quarter worth $1,280,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $26,865,000. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of International Money Express by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 587,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,135,000 after buying an additional 32,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth $7,555,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Central and South America, the Caribbean, Africa, and Asia. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

