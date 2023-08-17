International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

International Tower Hill Mines Trading Down 2.5 %

THM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $0.36. The company had a trading volume of 207,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 102,966. International Tower Hill Mines has a 12-month low of $0.33 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.50 million, a P/E ratio of -35.25 and a beta of 0.75.

International Tower Hill Mines (NYSE:THM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

International Tower Hill Mines Company Profile

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd., a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It holds or has rights to acquire interests in the Livengood gold project covering an area of approximately 19,546 hectares located to the northwest of Fairbanks, Alaska.

