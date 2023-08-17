Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $54.49

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.49 and traded as low as $53.04. Intertek Group shares last traded at $53.04, with a volume of 1,240 shares traded.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IKTSY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,500 ($57.08) to GBX 4,400 ($55.82) in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intertek Group from GBX 4,450 ($56.45) to GBX 4,470 ($56.70) in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,435.00.

Intertek Group Trading Down 0.9 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $54.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.65.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. This is a positive change from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 25th.

About Intertek Group

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, Australia, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

