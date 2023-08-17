Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Intuit from $475.00 to $495.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Intuit from $510.00 to $497.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $500.00 to $530.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $503.76.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $495.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market cap of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.58, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $442.77. Intuit has a one year low of $352.63 and a one year high of $514.14.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The software maker reported $8.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 15.91%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Intuit will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total value of $295,390.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $564,840. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $418.40, for a total transaction of $235,559.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,125.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,422 shares of company stock worth $25,405,260. Company insiders own 3.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 0.7% during the second quarter. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. now owns 3,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 163 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Intuit by 2.2% during the second quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 702 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $322,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2.8% in the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

