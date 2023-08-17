Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR) PT Lowered to $16.00

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 207.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on LUNR. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Friday, May 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Machines in a report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.25.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNR traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.21. 508,816 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,085. The company’s fifty day moving average is $8.49. Intuitive Machines has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.00.

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ:LUNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $18.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intuitive Machines will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Machines by 154.1% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 134,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 81,617 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $461,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the second quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Machines in the 2nd quarter valued at $255,000. 23.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers µNova, a propulsive drone that hops across the lunar surface; lunar access services, such as lunar orbit delivery services; and lunar data network services.

