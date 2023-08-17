Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ) Shares Gap Up to $38.29

Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $38.29, but opened at $39.30. Invesco China Technology ETF shares last traded at $39.07, with a volume of 12,773 shares.

Invesco China Technology ETF Stock Up 2.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $812.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.11 and a 200 day moving average of $42.84.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco China Technology ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Natixis acquired a new position in Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Simplex Trading LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 168.4% in the second quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 137.9% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its stake in Invesco China Technology ETF by 1,244.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $197,000.

About Invesco China Technology ETF

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

