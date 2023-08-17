Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $32.94

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:RHS – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $32.94 and last traded at $32.96, with a volume of 47320 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.37.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $108.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.21. The company has a market capitalization of $711.31 million, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 35.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) seeks replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Consumer Staples (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Consumer Staples Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as food and drug retailing, beverages, food products, tobacco, household products and personal products that comprise the consumer staples sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Consumer Staples ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.