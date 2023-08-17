Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Trading Up 4.8%

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.25 and last traded at $4.19. 70,104 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 237% from the average session volume of 20,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.00.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC Stock Up 4.8 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $3.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a current ratio of 3.22. The stock has a market cap of $60.29 million, a P/E ratio of -19.95 and a beta of 1.80.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a positive return on equity of 10.63% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.24 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Investcorp Credit Management BDC

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ICMB. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 50,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Investcorp Credit Management BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC by 601.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 90,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,581 shares during the last quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, acquisitions, market/product expansion, organic growth, refinancings and recapitalization investments. It also selectively invests in mezzanine loans/structured equity and in the equity of portfolio companies through warrants and other instruments, in most cases taking such upside participation interests as part of a broader investment relationship.

