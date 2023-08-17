Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Investors Title from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th.

Shares of ITIC opened at $150.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $285.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 0.79. Investors Title has a 52-week low of $125.80 and a 52-week high of $168.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.88.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $13,363,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 35,770 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,612,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Investors Title by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Investors Title by 1.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,393 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,827,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Investors Title by 0.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

