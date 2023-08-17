IOST (IOST) Trading Down 17.4% Over Last Week

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 17th. IOST has a total market cap of $132.35 million and $7.64 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOST coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, IOST has traded 17.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About IOST

IOST (IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,708,894,189 coins. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IOST’s official message board is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official website is iost.io.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “IOST (IOST) is a blockchain-based cryptocurrency created by a team of blockchain enthusiasts, including Jimmy Zhong and Terrence Wang. It aims to provide a secure and scalable platform for developing decentralized applications (dApps) and facilitating high-volume transactions. IOST serves as the native utility token of the IOST ecosystem, used for staking, voting, accessing dApps, paying for transaction fees, and earning rewards through network participation.”

