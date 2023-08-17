Iovance Biotherapeutics’ (IOVA) Market Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at JMP Securities

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “market outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at JMP Securities in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $18.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. JMP Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 157.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IOVA. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.55.

Shares of IOVA opened at $7.00 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.10. Iovance Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.28 and a 52 week high of $12.66.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.63) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics will post -1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 36.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,001,791 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,693,000 after buying an additional 4,545,129 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 53.8% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 15,339,735 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $93,726,000 after buying an additional 5,367,955 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,253,754 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $136,551,000 after buying an additional 890,727 shares during the period. MHR Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,661,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 71.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,770,751 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $129,949,000 after buying an additional 4,925,025 shares during the period. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing cancer immunotherapy products to harness the power of a patient's immune system to eradicate cancer cells. The company's lead product candidate is lifileucel that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic melanoma and cervical cancer.

