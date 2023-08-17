IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a report on Monday. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $160.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of IPG Photonics from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.83.

IPG Photonics Stock Down 3.3 %

IPG Photonics stock opened at $99.92 on Thursday. IPG Photonics has a 52 week low of $79.88 and a 52 week high of $141.85. The company has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.95.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $339.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $346.78 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 4.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that IPG Photonics will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IPG Photonics announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, May 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total value of $103,353.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,067,851.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jeanmarie F. Desmond sold 1,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.70, for a total value of $129,446.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,304 shares in the company, valued at $581,848.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Eric Meurice sold 785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.66, for a total transaction of $103,353.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,851.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,291 shares of company stock worth $5,393,968 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of IPG Photonics by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. AM Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. 59.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IPG Photonics



IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

