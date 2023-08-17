iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 2,586 PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PVH in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PVH by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in PVH by 74.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 799 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 98.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PVH alerts:

PVH Stock Performance

PVH stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $82.31. 20,934 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,146. PVH Corp. has a twelve month low of $43.49 and a twelve month high of $94.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.07. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.77.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The textile maker reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 11.83% and a net margin of 2.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PVH Corp. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is 4.75%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PVH. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on PVH from $81.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. StockNews.com upgraded PVH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of PVH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.06.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PVH

PVH Profile

(Free Report)

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, include branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PVH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PVH Corp. (NYSE:PVH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PVH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PVH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.