iSAM Funds UK Ltd Acquires Shares of 3,408 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Church & Dwight by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 38,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,094,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on CHD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. TheStreet upgraded Church & Dwight from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total value of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,914,939.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard A. Dierker sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total transaction of $8,622,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,715.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.07, for a total transaction of $124,249.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,914,939.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 125,467 shares of company stock worth $12,037,074 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CHD traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $93.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 55,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,425,340. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.16 and a 52 week high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.12% and a net margin of 7.93%. Church & Dwight’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.2725 dividend. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is currently 60.56%.

About Church & Dwight

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.