iSAM Funds UK Ltd Invests $395,000 in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 8,913 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in eBay by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 691 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in eBay in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in eBay by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,149 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. 85.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other eBay news, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total value of $246,241.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 17,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other eBay news, CAO Rebecca Spencer sold 2,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $100,549.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,365.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Edward O. Garcia sold 5,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.36, for a total transaction of $246,241.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $779,959.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on EBAY. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on eBay from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of eBay from $54.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of eBay from $45.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.29.

eBay Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of EBAY stock opened at $43.29 on Thursday. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.92 and a 52-week high of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.08.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The e-commerce company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.04. eBay had a return on equity of 34.71% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. eBay’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that eBay Inc. will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. eBay’s payout ratio is presently 40.49%.

eBay Company Profile

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, and sell various products. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

