iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 1,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LHX. GDS Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 21,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 49.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,330,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LHX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America decreased their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on L3Harris Technologies from $250.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on L3Harris Technologies from $202.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.85.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of LHX stock traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $182.72. 20,383 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,948. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.47. The stock has a market cap of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 43.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 0.71. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $174.55 and a one year high of $255.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 4.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.23 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

L3Harris Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 1st. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 108.57%.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.