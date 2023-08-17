iSAM Funds UK Ltd Makes New Investment in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd bought a new position in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,631 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in LivePerson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,015,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,929,000 after purchasing an additional 601,564 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in LivePerson during the first quarter worth $156,410,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of LivePerson by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,375,028 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,942,000 after purchasing an additional 86,961 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,204,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after buying an additional 9,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LivePerson by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,187,494 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,041,000 after buying an additional 207,151 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LivePerson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LPSN. Roth Mkm upgraded LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LivePerson in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of LivePerson from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded LivePerson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $5.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at LivePerson

In other news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 7,782 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total transaction of $37,197.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,157.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 21,275 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.78, for a total value of $101,694.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 172,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $824,492.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,414 shares of company stock valued at $154,939 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:LPSN traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 193,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,134,773. LivePerson, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.18 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.35.

LivePerson Profile

(Free Report)

LivePerson, Inc engages in conversational artificial intelligence. It operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage the Conversational Cloud's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.