iSAM Funds UK Ltd Purchases Shares of 4,724 Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WH. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 2.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,268,000 after buying an additional 2,783 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,358,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the first quarter worth about $723,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

In related news, CAO Nicola Rossi sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.72, for a total transaction of $589,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,741 shares in the company, valued at $423,226.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WH shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $96.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $85.57.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Price Performance

WH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $74.81. 18,855 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 944,393. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.39, a PEG ratio of 15.06 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.81 and a 52-week high of $81.00.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.01. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 20.76% and a return on equity of 34.12%. The firm had revenue of $362.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.81 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Wyndham Hotels & Resorts

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. It operates through Hotel Franchising and Hotel Management segments. The Hotel Franchising segment licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others. The Hotel Management segment provides hotel management services for full-service hotels.

Featured Stories

