iSAM Funds UK Ltd Sells 14,776 Shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Free Report) by 59.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,060 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,776 shares during the quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Conagra Brands by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,738,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,837,578,000 after acquiring an additional 786,816 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,556,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $790,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,671,720 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,682,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,019,000 after purchasing an additional 217,370 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 9,033,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810,053 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands by 10.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,716,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,616,000 after purchasing an additional 841,538 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Conagra Brands Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Conagra Brands stock opened at $30.08 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.13 and a 200 day moving average of $35.34. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.95 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands Increases Dividend

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.19%. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This is an increase from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 98.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CAG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $38.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Conagra Brands from $43.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Conagra Brands

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 75,522 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.07, for a total transaction of $2,497,512.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 157,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,196,123.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels.

