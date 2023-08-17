iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes $263,000 Position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,364 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,076 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 2,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at $12,418,060. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $48.89 per share, with a total value of $97,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 254,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,418,060. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $667,690 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $60.89. 12,171 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,294. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.79 and a 12 month high of $69.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.86. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TCBI. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $48.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $64.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.22.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

