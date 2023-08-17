iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd purchased a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the 4th quarter worth about $82,101,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,366,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 16.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,549,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $467,524,000 after acquiring an additional 359,364 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 121.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 515,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,560,000 after acquiring an additional 282,481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 670.5% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 245,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,070,000 after purchasing an additional 213,775 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James Donald Hoffman sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.16, for a total transaction of $2,351,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 124,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,169,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William A. Smith II sold 6,000 shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.71, for a total transaction of $1,756,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,375,911.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Reliance Steel & Aluminum presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $270.00.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of RS stock traded up $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $282.73. 4,898 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 420,031. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. has a twelve month low of $168.24 and a twelve month high of $295.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $274.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 5.18.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $6.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.52 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $9.15 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. will post 22.18 EPS for the current year.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.84%.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a diversified metal solutions provider and the metals service center company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company distributes a line of approximately 100,000 metal products, including alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products; and provides metals processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, and heavy industries.

