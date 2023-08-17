iSAM Funds UK Ltd Takes Position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,253 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 91,675.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,296,139 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $515,021,000 after purchasing an additional 15,279,472 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. boosted its position in Southwest Airlines by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 6,693,394 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $217,803,000 after acquiring an additional 4,136,264 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter valued at $84,213,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines in the 1st quarter worth $43,600,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,210,000. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.31.

Southwest Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Southwest Airlines stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $32.61. 404,963 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,274,392. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.92. The company has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 1 year low of $28.40 and a 1 year high of $40.38.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The airline reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 5.81%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Southwest Airlines’s payout ratio is 81.82%.

About Southwest Airlines

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

