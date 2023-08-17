iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 17.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned 0.08% of iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Regimen Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Stock Performance

BATS:ICF opened at $53.73 on Thursday. iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.40 and a fifty-two week high of $104.37. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 0.84.

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF Company Profile

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

