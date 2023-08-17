iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Position Trimmed by Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.

Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 7.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 754,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,471 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 45.6% of Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $310,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. BIP Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,139,000. CNB Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Strata Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 5,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Staley Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $588,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

IVV stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $439.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,883,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,081,308. The company’s 50 day moving average is $446.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $422.59. The stock has a market cap of $339.92 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $349.53 and a fifty-two week high of $461.88.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.