iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) Shares Purchased by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 30.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,029 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 42.1% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 191.8% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,103 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 278.2% in the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,286 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the period. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in iShares Gold Trust by 223.6% in the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $35.99 on Thursday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $30.69 and a fifty-two week high of $39.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.74 and a 200 day moving average of $36.79.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

