iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) Shares Bought by Landaas & Co. WI ADV

Landaas & Co. WI ADV lifted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV – Free Report) by 22.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,922 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,980 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 0.3% of Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Landaas & Co. WI ADV’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $603,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IDV. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the first quarter valued at $170,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $327,000.

IDV stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.78. The stock had a trading volume of 1,616,247 shares. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93. The company has a fifty day moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day moving average of $27.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

