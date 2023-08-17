iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 982 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 108,217.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 211,839,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,905,114,000 after purchasing an additional 211,643,459 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,203,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,523,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419,420 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,494,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $688,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443,588 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,378,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $549,938,000 after purchasing an additional 595,046 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,408,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $223,723,000 after acquiring an additional 68,959 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $70.54 on Thursday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $54.61 and a 12-month high of $74.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.58 and a 200 day moving average of $71.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

