iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by JT Stratford LLC

JT Stratford LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the period. JT Stratford LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.5% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000.

BATS EFV traded down $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $48.41. The company had a trading volume of 2,750,919 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $16.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.09. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 12-month low of $49.15 and a 12-month high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

