iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 6,190,998 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 154% from the previous session’s volume of 2,433,576 shares.The stock last traded at $27.52 and had previously closed at $27.69.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Germany ETF

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EWG. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,702,041 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,112 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 304.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,444,426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $134,641,000 after acquiring an additional 4,099,796 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,424,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,693,000 after acquiring an additional 12,666 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 6,065.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,300,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,018,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11,623,966.7% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,046,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,157 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Germany ETF

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

