iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $34.43

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (TSE:XMI – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$34.43 and traded as low as C$34.40. iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF shares last traded at C$34.40, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.42 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.76.

iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.535 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF’s previous dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. This represents a yield of 1.55%.

Further Reading

